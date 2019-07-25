× 18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others in Critical Condition After Car Crashes Into Light Pole Near Highland Park

An 18-year-old man was killed and two others were left in critical condition after a car crashed into a concrete light pole near the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles early Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The crash was reported shortly after 1 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Figueroa Street and involved one car carrying three people, according to Det. Juan Campus of LAPD Central Traffic Division.

Those injured were taken to a nearby hospital, Campus said. They were only described as one male and one female, both between 18 to 20 years of age.

The collision trapped the victims in the car and firefighters had to extricate them before taking them to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The teenager died immediately upon impact, according to Campus. He was not identified.

Campus said detectives are investigating to determine whether drugs, alcohol or street racing were factors in the collision.

Video from the scene showed the white car’s passenger side and front completely crushed and caved in.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the department.