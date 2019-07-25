× 4.7 Magnitude Aftershock Centered at Naval Base Rattles Ridgecrest

A 4.7 magnitude aftershock shook the Ridgecrest area Thursday, one in several thousand earthquakes to follow two major temblors earlier this month.

The earthquake hit about 5:42 p.m. and was centered beneath the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, about 20 miles north of Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

People reported feeling the shaking as far away as Bakersfield and Palmdale, USGS says.

More than 80,000 earthquakes have rattled the region since July 4 in a sequence following two of Southern California’s largest earthquakes in 20 years.

In the past seven days, about 340 temblors with a magnitude greater than 2.5 have hit the area. But Thursday’s was the first larger than 4.5 this week, according to USGS.

On Monday, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolted the Twentynine Palms area.

The aftershock series is expected to continue for months, or even years.