Deputies Arrest Man Accused of Rape in Santa Barbara County

A man accused of sexually assaulting a victim on multiple occasions was arrested in northern Santa Barbara County, authorities said Thursday.

Colton Blu Mastagni, 20, was arrested Wednesday in Lompoc after an investigation into two incidents that occurred over the past year, the county Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Lompoc sits just outside Vandenberg Air Force Base, about 45 miles north of Santa Barbara.

Mastagni was booked on suspicion of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, false imprisonment and assault with intent to commit rape.

Detectives did not provide information on when or where the crimes occurred.

Court records show Mastagni was already facing charges related to an alleged DUI incident in January and wanted on a warrant after failing to appear for arraignment April 2.

He remained in custody Thursday on $115,000 bail, inmate records show.

Mastagni works as a cook, according to his booking information.

Anyone with information related on other sexual assaults Mastagni may have committed can contact the sheriff’s investigators at 805-934-6170.