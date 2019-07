Multi-platinum selling artist Kane Brown is coming to LA to celebrate STAPLES Center’s 20th Anniversary! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday, July 26 for your chance to win 2 tickets to see Kane Brown in Concert for STAPLES Center’s 20th Anniversary, plus VIP parking and 2 passes to the exclusive Chariman’s Room. Good luck!

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151