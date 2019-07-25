× Man Shot to Death in Pomona

A shooting in a residential neighborhood in Pomona late Thursday left a man dead, police said.

The fatal attack was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, near Dudley Street, Pomona Police Department Lt. Steve Congalton said.

Responding officers found a victim, initially described only as a man, lying in a residential front yard suffering from gunshot wounds, he said. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Details regarding a suspect description or motive were not available as the investigation remained in its early stages, police said.

Anyone with information can reach the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2155. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.