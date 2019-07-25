Man Struck, Killed by Car in Palmdale

The intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Avenue O-8 in Palmdale, as pictured in a Google Street View image in April of 2019.

A 27-year-old man died after he was struck by a car in Palmdale late Wednesday, officials said.

The deadly collision took place just after 10:20 p.m. at Rancho Vista Boulevard and Avenue O-8, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Detective Eduardo Saucedo.

A 2012 Toyota Yaris driven by a 29-year-old man was heading east on Rancho Vista Boulevard when it struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the roadway, he said.

“Based on the evidence, the pedestrian was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk against a solid red traffic signal,” Saucedo said in a written statement.

Paramedics took the injured man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene, officials said.  “A driving under the influence of cannabis investigation was conducted and is pending toxicology results,” Saucedo said.

The victim’s identity was not released pending notification of family by coroner’s officials.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Palmdale Station at 661-272-2400.

