Mission Viejo Camp Counselor Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Child During Bus Ride

A Mission Viejo camp counselor has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child during a bus ride, officials announced Thursday.

Nicholas David Cruz, 19, worked as a part-time camp counselor at Mission Viejo Christian Church since last December.

An investigation into Cruz began on Tuesday when the mother of an 8-year-old child reported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department that Cruz allegedly assaulted her child during the bus ride to their home in Mission Viejo from a summer camp outing in Irvine. Authorities did not elaborate on the nature of the alleged assault or the child’s gender.

The case was turned over to the Irvine Police Department who eventually arrested Cruz. The details of the arrest were not released Thursday.

Investigators believe Cruz, of Mission Viejo, might have victimized more children. He had been working with children between 8 and 9 years old, and last summer worked with kids between 5 and 11 years old, officials said.

Police ask parents who believe their children may have been a victim to call Detective Mudassar Mahmood at 949-724-7130 or email him at mmahmood@cityofirvine.org.