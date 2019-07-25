Missouri Teen Alleges She Was Raped in Middle School Bathroom, Says District Blamed Her for Assault: Lawsuit

Bernard Campbell Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri, is seen in a Google Maps image.

A teenager who reported she was raped at a suburban Kansas City, Missouri, middle school is alleging in a lawsuit that the school district blamed her in the attack.

The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit filed this month says an assistant principal at Bernard Campbell Middle School told the girl’s mother that her daughter got “herself raped” and accused her of disobeying the school’s policy against public displays of affection.

The suit says the assault happened December 2017 in a boy’s bathroom, and that the attacker had been suspended after being accused of sexually assaulting another student at school weeks earlier.

Lee’s Summit police say officers investigated, but prosecutors declined to file charges.

An attorney for the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District says he can’t comment on pending litigation.

