Monsoonal Moisture Brings Sweltering Temperatures, Brief Downpours to SoCal

Posted 10:16 AM, July 25, 2019, by
A 2-year-old tries to beat the heat at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa in this undated photo. (Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A 2-year-old tries to beat the heat at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa in this undated photo. (Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

While it may be a most unusual accessory for summer in Southern California, an umbrella just might come in handy Thursday.

Monsoonal moisture that rolled in from Mexico this week has brought muggy and warmer-than-normal conditions to the Southland. The trend is expected to continue Thursday with another interesting surprise: scattered showers and thunderstorms through much of the day.

“We might have a slight break, and then this afternoon and evening, we’ll see more showers — particularly in the mountains and interior portions,” said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The weather service noted that developing thunderstorms likely will produce heavy rain, which could result in localized flooding.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.