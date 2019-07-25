× Monsoonal Moisture Brings Sweltering Temperatures, Brief Downpours to SoCal

While it may be a most unusual accessory for summer in Southern California, an umbrella just might come in handy Thursday.

Monsoonal moisture that rolled in from Mexico this week has brought muggy and warmer-than-normal conditions to the Southland. The trend is expected to continue Thursday with another interesting surprise: scattered showers and thunderstorms through much of the day.

“We might have a slight break, and then this afternoon and evening, we’ll see more showers — particularly in the mountains and interior portions,” said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The weather service noted that developing thunderstorms likely will produce heavy rain, which could result in localized flooding.

