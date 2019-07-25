MUFON Non-Profit Works to Verify UFO Sightings Worldwide With MUFON Executive Director Jan Harzan
-
Wayfair Workers Walk Out in Boston Over Retailer’s Sale of Beds to Furnish Camp for Migrant Children
-
Senators Receive Classified Briefing on UFO Sightings
-
San Francisco Judge Orders AG Becerra to Release Police Misconduct Records Predating New Transparency Law
-
Grammy Music Education Coalition Bringing Music Programs to Every School in America
-
Raquel Willis, Writer and Activist, Executive Director, Out Magazine
-
-
CA Launches Anti-Illegal Pot Campaign, Telling Consumers to Check if Their Weed Is Legal and Tested
-
Carnival Cruise Lines Ordered to Pay $20 Million for Illegal Dumping After Violating Its Probation
-
Gov. Newsom Calls for Extending Ratepayers’ Charge to Gain $10.5 Billion for Wildfire Fund
-
Amita Swadhin Educator, Storyteller and Activist Founder, Mirror Memoirs
-
Chicago Police Release Bodycam Footage of Jussie Smollett Reporting Attack
-
-
Democratic State Lawmakers Push to Automatically Expunge 1 Million Criminal Convictions
-
Ride-Hailing App Drivers Strike in L.A. and Around the World, Exposing Financial Unrest Before Uber IPO
-
VW, Ford Team Up to Make Autonomous, Electric Vehicles