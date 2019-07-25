× Music Director at Yorba Linda School Arrested on Suspicion of Molesting Girl

The music director at Yorba Linda Middle School has been arrested on suspicion of molesting a teenage girl, officials announced Thursday.

Daniel Methe, 44, is accused of committing multiple lewd acts on the victim when she was 13 to 15 years old beginning in 2011, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

He had worked with the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District since 1999, leading investigators to believe he may have victimized more children.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding additional possible victims, and anyone with information about the suspect can call the Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7419.