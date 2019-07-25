Police ID 27-Year-Old Man as Suspect Arrested in 2 Stabbings at Separate Parks in Ontario

Police on Thursday have identified a 27-year-old man who was arrested in connection with two stabbings at separate parks in Ontario the previous day.

David Joseph Moreno was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and booked on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, according to the Ontario Police Department.

Moreno is accused of stabbing the first victim in an apparent unprovoked attack at De Anza Park, located at 1405 S. Fern Avenue, around 10:20 a.m., police said.

The victim was stabbed in the neck, but fought off the suspect, according to investigators. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The second attack took place about a mile away at Cypress Park, which is at 1030 S. Cypress Ave. There, Moreno allegedly stabbed a man who was known to him.

That victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Moreno, who has had prior contact with Ontario patrol officers, was taken into custody without incident around 1 p.m. at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Budd Street. A knife was found in his possession, according to police.

His 21-year-old girlfriend was with him at the time. She was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to attempted murder, but later released amid the ongoing investigation, officials said.

Anyone with information about either stabbing is asked to call police at 909-986-6711 or Cpl. Kyle Mena at 909-408-1769.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the website http://www.wetip.com or by calling 800-78-CRIME.