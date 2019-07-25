Retired LAPD Officer Sentenced to Probation, Ordered to Register as Sex Offender in Child Pornography Case

A former Los Angeles Police Department officer convicted in May of possessing images of child pornography was sentenced to five years of formal probation and ordered to register as a sex offender on Thursday, but will not spend time in jail, authorities said.

Clark Warren Baker, 61, of Los Angeles was also ordered to attend 52 weeks of sex offender counseling during his appearance in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

Investigators found child pornography on an external computer hard drive while searching Baker’s Los Angeles home on Nov. 28, 2018, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors filed a case against Baker on April 8, 2019, and he was arrested two days later by the LAPD’s Fugitive Warrant Section, Los Angeles County booking records show. He was released from custody the same day after posting $20,000 bail pending legal proceedings.

He pleaded no contest on May 13 to a charge of possession of child pornography during what was scheduled to be a preliminary hearing in his case, officials said. He could have faced a maximum sentence of three years in state prison.