Santa Monica Serial Rape, Robbery Suspect in Custody

Prosecutors charged a Lynwood man with a long criminal history with a series of rapes, sexual assaults and robberies that took place in Santa Monica over the past two months, officials said.

Fernando Venancio Jr., 27, faces two charges of rape, two charges of robbery and one count each of sexual assault and assault with intent to commit rape, the Santa Monica Police Department said in a written statement.

The attacks involved three women and date back to early June, officials said.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting a victim on June 6 in the 800 block of 18th Street, police said.

Venancio was also linked to a sexual assault and robbery on July 18 at 17th Street and Santa Monica Boulevard, officials said.

He was arrested following the most recent attack, which police said took place Monday afternoon in the 800 block of 18th Street.

Officers responded to “unknown trouble” after someone called 911 and a struggle could be heard over an open phone line, according to the police statement.

Police soon found a woman who had been the victim of both a robbery and an attempted sexual assault.

Officers found and arrested the suspect, later identified as Venancio, nearby in the 900 block of 18th street, authorities said.

He was scheduled to appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court for a hearing to consider revocation of his felony probation, or Post-Release Community Supervision, under the terms of AB 109 stemming from prior convictions, Los Angeles County Superior Court and booking records show. The outcome of Thursday’s hearing was not available.

Venancio was convicted of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury in May of 2018, court records show. A second count of robbery was dismissed.

Other convictions include being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition in 2018, carrying a switchblade knife in 2017, burglary and forgery or possession of a public seal and burglary in 2016 and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent in 2014

In the 2014 case, charges of carjacking, robbery, burglary, attempted assault, sexual assault during a burglary and resisting police with violence were all initially charged but ultimately dismissed, records show.

Venancio was being held without bail pending court proceedings.

CHARGES FILED ON ROBBERY/RAPE SUSPECT – #SantaMonica officers arrest suspect linked to multiple sexual arrest/robbery incidents. The suspect remains in custody with no bail options as the investigation continues. See attached for more info. pic.twitter.com/CE9Kh4vi44 — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) July 26, 2019