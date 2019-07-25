Start the College Admission Process Now, Insider Tips With Thinque Prep’s Joyee Lin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Test Preparation Specialist and founder of Thinque Prep Joyee Lin joined us live with tips on how to get a head start on the college admission process. Thinque Prep offers a College Admissions Intensive every summer to help rising seniors get a head start. Thinque Prep's Fifth Annual is being held from August 5th to August 9th on the Soka University campus. For more info on that, Thinque Prep and Joyee Lin, you can visit their website.