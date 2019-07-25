Summer Makeup Tips and Tricks With Oprah’s Makeup Artist Derrick Rutledge

Celebrity makeup artist Derrick Rutledge joined us live to talk summer makeup tips and tricks. Derrick is most notably the exclusive makeup artist to Oprah Winfrey and formerly to First Lady Michelle Obama. Derrick is one of the honorees being recognized at the  FLAIR 2019 fashion extravaganza. The fashion show showcases the work of emerging and prominent African American designers on the catwalk as well as providing mentoring and scholarship to up-and-coming fashion and design students.  For  more info on Flair 2019, you can visit their website. For more info on Derrick, you can follow him on Instagram @Derrick4Mkup.

