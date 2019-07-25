The News Director’s Office: Shaking the Table With Dr. Lucy Jones

On this episode of the podcast, Jason sits down with renowned seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones. Dr. Jones breaks down the frequency of earthquakes in California, how it’s determined, and the likelihood of another seven-plus magnitude earthquake in or near Los Angeles. She also opens up about the ways she’s using her other passions to fight the climate crisis.

