Wing Fest 2019 with Off The Menu Club’s Kevin Noparvar

Wing Fest celebrates National Wing Day on Monday July 29th at Mel’s Drive-In in West Hollywood. It will feature a number of diverse options from L.A. favorites like Pizzeria Mozza, Button Mash, 40 Love, The Greyhound Grill, Banh Oui, and Chef Kang Food Rehab alongside event host, Mel’s Drive-In Vegan options will be provided by Crossroads Kitchen.

Off The Menu is a food and experience community centered around discovering secret menu items from new and trending restaurants daily through their mobile app. Members enjoy one complimentary secret menu item per day at curated establishments throughout Los Angeles – and at Wing Fest, guests can enjoy a special dish from the legendary Mr. Chow.

This Segment Aired on July 24, 2019