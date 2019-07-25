Woman Contracts Flesh-Eating Bacteria at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

A weekend of sun, fun and music led to a medical nightmare for a Corona woman, who said she contracted flesh-eating bacteria while at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

A Corona woman receives treatment on July 25, 2019, for flesh-eating bacteria she contracted at the Coachella Music Festival in April of 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Mona Rackauckus said she believed the bacteria, formally known as necrotizing fasciitis, got into her body through a small cut caused by shaving.

After undergoing treatment, she said she feels lucky to be alive and to not have lost her leg.

Up to 25 percent of people who contract the bacteria die from it, according to the National Institute of Health.

