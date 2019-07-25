Woman Dies Following Shooting at North Hollywood Gas Station; Man in Critical Condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was killed, and a man is in critical condition after a shooting near a gas station in North Hollywood Thursday morning.

The incident occurred about 2:30 a.m. at a Shell station in the 6700 block of Vineland Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene to find two shooting victims, described only as a man and a woman, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Craft said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Craft said.

The man was also taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Investigators have not determined the motive for the shooting.

No description of the shooter or shooters was available.