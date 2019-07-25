Woman Dies Following Shooting at North Hollywood Gas Station; Man in Critical Condition

Posted 6:13 AM, July 25, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:32AM, July 25, 2019

A woman was killed, and a man is in critical condition after a shooting near a gas station in North Hollywood Thursday morning.

The incident occurred about 2:30 a.m. at a Shell station in the 6700 block of Vineland Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene to find two shooting victims, described only as a man and a woman, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Craft said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Craft said.

The man was also taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Investigators have not determined the motive for the shooting.

No description of the shooter or shooters was available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.