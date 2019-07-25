× Woman Injured in Shooting in South L.A.

A woman was injured in a shooting in the Historic South-Central a neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting was reported at about 12 a.m. in the 250 block of W. 41st Place, according to LAPD Officer Greg Kraft.

A woman in her 40s was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Kraft said.

Authorities did not provide a description of any suspect or suspects involved.

Video from the scene showed people in the residential area watching from their doorsteps as officers investigated in a street closed off with police tape.

A cell phone and what appeared to be bullets can be seen on the ground, video showed.

It’s unclear how the incident unfolded.

No further details were immediately available.