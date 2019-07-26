× 2028 Olympics Plan Doesn’t Include Proposed Clippers Arena in Inglewood — For Now

The day after the Clippers unveiled renderings for their proposed arena, the LA 2028 organizing committee said its current plans for the Summer Olympics remain unchanged.

For now.

With the Games in Los Angeles based on existing venues throughout the region — including StubHub Stadium, Staples Center and the Rose Bowl — organizers have traditionally kept their options open.

It was early 2016, during the bid phase, that the NFL stadium now being constructed in Inglewood was added to the mix.

