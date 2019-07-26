4-Year-Old Boy Recovering After Being Shot While Playing at Compton Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four-year-old Daylon Lopez, who lost his father to a shooting nine months ago, was playing with his cousins at a park in Compton when gunfire broke out.

The child, who had just attended the funeral for his maternal grandfather earlier in the day on Wednesday, was shot in the hip, according to family members. A man was also wounded in the shooting at Wilson Park, 123 N. Rose Ave.

"They just all went out to the park, which is around the corner from their auntie, and shots rang out," said the boy's paternal grandfather, Maurice Lopez. Another shooting in December claimed the life of Daylon's father, Maurice said.

"His father, nine months ago, was killed in Arizona, walking to the store," he said.

A large-caliber bullet struck the young victim in the hip, family said. He underwent a three-hour surgery Thursday to remove the bullet and was expected to make a full recovery. Family members said they were hoping he could come home within a few days.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials have released no information regarding a suspect description or a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff's Compton Station at 310-605-6500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.