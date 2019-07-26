Brush Fire Threatens Structures Near Newbury Park

A brush fire broke out Friday afternoon near Newbury Park, threatening nearby structures, authorities said.

The Potrero fire was first reported shortly before 4 p.m. along the 2900 block of Potrero Road, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Roughly six acres of “moderate brush” had burned, fire officials said via social media. Firefighters called for reinforcements as the flames drew near to buildings.

The flames were moving uphill at a moderate rate of spread, with little wind to fan the flames, fire officials said.

“The winds are not affecting this fire but we still have structures threatened,” the fire department said via Twitter about 4:30 p.m.

By 5 p.m., the flames has “slowed drastically,” according to the fire department.

“Structures are still in harms way but we have resources on-scene to protect them and directly attack the fire,” officials Tweeted. No evacuations were ordered or expected. Residents of Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks were told to expect to see a large amount of smoke.

Two fire retardant-dropping fixed-wing airplanes that aided in the effort were released from the incident shortly after 5 p.m.

Authorities shut down Potrero Road between Wendy Drive and White Stallion Road.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

And another one, splashing a @VCFD battalion chief truck nearby pic.twitter.com/3aElUeZfNt — Giovanni Moujaes (@giovannimoujaes) July 26, 2019

#PotreroFire updated map of fire perimeter. Fire activity has diminished drastically and we have high confidence that it will not grow anymore. @VCAirUnit @CityofTO @SantaMonicaMtns @VCFD pic.twitter.com/gkRbiWkQOh — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 27, 2019

#PortreroFire 6 acres but forward progress is slowing. We have released the two air tankers and are confident this fire will stay in the containment area. pic.twitter.com/JRmyzSLjgK — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 27, 2019

#PortreroFire Is 6 acres and has slowed drastically. Structures are still in harms way but we have resources on-scene to protect them and directly attack the fire. No evacuations are ordered or expected to be ordered. @VCFD @VCAirUnit @CityofTO pic.twitter.com/Nn11P0RM8j — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 26, 2019

#PortreoFire @CHPMoorpark and @toaksvcso have been requested for a hard closure of Portrero rd from Wendy to White Stallion rd. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/4XJgdfufgW — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 26, 2019