Expelled Student Facing More Rape Charges, 22, Gets Year in Jail in West Virginia for Violating Probation

A man who was allowed to remain enrolled at Marshall University despite a rape accusation has been sentenced to a year in jail for violating probation after new sexual assault charges emerged.

A West Virginia circuit court judge sentenced Joseph Chase Hardin on Friday after he took the stand for over an hour of bruising testimony. He says he’s innocent.

The 22-year-old was convicted of battery in the earlier case, where a former student said he raped her in a dorm in 2016.

The university allowed Hardin to remain enrolled despite the conviction — leaving the victim to walk the same campus as her accused rapist.

“Every time I saw him, it was horrible for me,” she told The Associated Press after Hardin was expelled last month. “It was almost like I was in that same state of mind, reliving the assault itself and how fearful I was. I just felt like I was helpless.”

She eventually left the school.

Prosecutors argued he violated probation when he was charged with raping two other women and by having alcohol.

The college expelled Hardin last month and has said it followed state law and federal regulations in handing the case, including issuing a no-contact order in the earlier case.