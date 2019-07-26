Full Weekend Closures of Eastbound 60 Fwy in Riverside Starts Friday as Part of ’60 Swarm’ Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weekend closures of the 60 Freeway in the Inland Empire begin Friday as part of a four-month $134 million repair project expected to be worse than 2011's "Carmageddon."

Full closure of the eastbound 60 Freeway between Interstate 15 and the 60/91/215 junction in Riverside will start from 10 p.m. on Fridays and last until 5 a.m. Mondays. Drivers can still use the westbound 60 Freeway to access on- and off-ramps, the California Department of Transportation said.

The weekend closures are expected to go on until Sept. 23. Drivers were advised to avoid the 60 Freeway and take the 10, 15, 210 or 91 freeways instead.

Weeknight closures for the "60 Swarm" project started July 22 for east and westbound lanes in Ontario between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning news on July 26, 2019.