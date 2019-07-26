LAPD Wants to Recruit 5,000 Volunteers

Karla Hanley, 68, left, and Nishan Darakdjian, 73, use radar guns to track motorists’ speed on a Northridge street as Amy Schneider, 63, keeps notes and Terri Perez, 62, photographs cars’ license plates in this undated photo. They are part of a volunteer force the LAPD created in 2016 to patrol neighborhoods and deter property crimes.(Credit: Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

As a silver Toyota Prius barreled down Balboa Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley, Karla Hanley aimed a radar gun at the car.

“It’s 54 on this one,” yelled Hanley, who was wearing a reflective vest emblazoned with the word “Police.”

Terri Perez then focused a camera on the car, snapping a photo of the license plate. Although police in California can’t use radar to ticket speeders, the Los Angeles Police Department will soon send the driver a warning letter about going 14 mph over the speed limit.

But Hanley and Perez aren’t cops. The women are part of a volunteer force the LAPD created in 2016 to patrol neighborhoods and deter property crimes.

