Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Begins July 27th at UC Irvine

Posted 12:18 PM, July 26, 2019

Rams Ronalee Zarate-Bayani and the Rams Cheerleaders joined us live with what fans can expect at Rams Training Camp. This is the 4th consecutive year that the Los Angeles Rams are hosting their 2019 Training Camp at the University of California, Irvine. For more info including free ticket details, you can visit their website.

