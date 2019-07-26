Rams Ronalee Zarate-Bayani and the Rams Cheerleaders joined us live with what fans can expect at Rams Training Camp. This is the 4th consecutive year that the Los Angeles Rams are hosting their 2019 Training Camp at the University of California, Irvine. For more info including free ticket details, you can visit their website.
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Begins July 27th at UC Irvine
-
L.A. Stadium Hosts Job Fair in Search of Construction Workers
-
Rams to Pay up to $24 Million to St. Louis Fans Who Purchased Seats Before Move to L.A.
-
Major Milestone Reached in Construction of Inglewood Stadium
-
Video Shows Chaotic Scene as Pickup Rams Into Parked Cars in Huntington Park; Police Investigating
-
Clippers Unveil Renderings for Proposed 18,500-Seat Inglewood Arena
-
-
3 Alleged White Supremacists Accused of Inciting Violence at SoCal Rallies Cleared of Federal Charges
-
Emergency Room Evacuated at UCI Medical Center After Smoke Detected From Basement
-
Thieves Target Encino Home Belonging to L.A. Rams Coach Sean McVay, TMZ Reports
-
2 New Measles Cases Reported at UC Irvine, Children’s Hospital in O.C.
-
Allegedly Intoxicated Driver Accused of Murder After Fatally Striking Scooter Rider in Hollywood: Police
-
-
Oklahoma Army Base Set to Shelter Migrant Children Served as Japanese Internment Camp During WWII
-
Trump’s Crackdown on China Causing Problems for UC Campuses
-
Ridgecrest Earthquake Aftershocks Move Toward Major Faults, Prompting Concerns of Triggered Temblors