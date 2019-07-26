Man Arrested in Fatal Beating of Local Drummer in Anaheim; Victim’s Stolen Car Still Missing: Police

A Santa Ana man has been arrested in the beating death of a local drummer in Anaheim, but the victim’s stolen car remains missing, police said Friday.

Arthur Williams, 34, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at an area hospital according to the Anaheim Police Department.

He was booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, police said. His bail was set at $1 million.

Williams is suspected of killing 48-year-old David McCabe, whose body was discovered in an industrial cul-de-sac in the 1500 block of West Center Street about 3 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

McCabe died from “blunt force trauma injuries,” according to a police statement.

Police have not yet revealed a motive, saying only that McCabe and Williams were acquainted with one another.

McCabe, of Dana Point, was last seen alive at the Doll Hut, a bar just around the corner from where he was found dead.

A well-known drummer in the Orange County punk rock scene, McCabe’s band — the Knightenders — was slated to play at the Doll Hut this past Wednesday. The show turned into a tribute for McCabe instead.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for McCabe’s car, which was stolen after he was killed. The vehicle is a gray, four-door 2013 Toyota Corolla with California license plate No. 6YSH330. A photo of the vehicle has been released by police.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call their local law enforcement agency.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the case who has not been contacted by detectives is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or go to the website http://www.occrimestoppers.org.