Man, Dog Found Dead After Fire Erupts in Corona Area Home

Posted 5:33 AM, July 26, 2019, by
A man was found dead after a fire broke out at a home in the Corona area on July 25, 2019. (Credit: Casper News)

A man was found dead after a fire broke out at a home in the Corona area on July 25, 2019. (Credit: Casper News)

A man and a dog were found dead after a home in Corona caught fire late Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to home burning in the 700 block of Via Josefa at about 11:30 p.m.

Crews were told there may be a person trapped inside the home so “they made an aggressive interior attack” when they arrived, Corona Fire Department Battalion Chief Brandon Wilson said.

A man rescued from the home was evaluated by medical personnel, who pronounced him dead at the scene, Wilson said. A dog also died as a result of the fire, he said.

The majority of damage was contained the home’s living room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.