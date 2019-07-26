× Man, Dog Found Dead After Fire Erupts in Corona Area Home

A man and a dog were found dead after a home in Corona caught fire late Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to home burning in the 700 block of Via Josefa at about 11:30 p.m.

Crews were told there may be a person trapped inside the home so “they made an aggressive interior attack” when they arrived, Corona Fire Department Battalion Chief Brandon Wilson said.

A man rescued from the home was evaluated by medical personnel, who pronounced him dead at the scene, Wilson said. A dog also died as a result of the fire, he said.

The majority of damage was contained the home’s living room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.