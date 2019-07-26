× Man Killed After Car Plummets of Mountain Road in Angeles National Forest

A man died Friday after a car plummeted 700 feet over the side of a mountain road deep in the Angeles National Forest north of La Canada Flintridge on Friday, officials said.

Authorities first received a call about 4:10 p.m. reporting a car had gone over the side of the roadway near Angeles Forest Highway and Angeles Crest Highway, near the Clear Creek Visitor Information Center, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

One medics managed to reach the wreck, they pronounced a man dead, officials said. It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was hurt in the crash.

Officials initially shut down both directions of travel along Angeles Forest Highway, but soon reopened all but one southbound lane, logs show.

No further details were available.