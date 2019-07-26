Man Shot by Deputies in Malibu: Fire Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are investigating after deputies opened fire on a man in Malibu Friday afternoon, leaving him wounded, officials said.

First responders were called just before 4 p.m. about the incident at a residence on the 28800 block of Bison Court, said Capt. Ronald Haralson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

At 4:30 p.m., fire officials were told sheriff's deputies were making entry into the home, and about 15 minutes later they were informed deputies had shot the man, Haralson said.

The Sheriff's Department confirmed its deputies were involved in a shooting but released no information on what led up to the gunfire. Officials called the man a suspect, but did not say what he was suspected of.

The wounded man is believed to be around 32 years old, Haralson said. Aerial video showed him being airlifted for treatment at a hospital.

Footage from the shooting scene showed a number of items appeared to have been thrown or fallen from a second-story window of the home involved, with some of them landing on the first-floor roof and others on the lawn below.

Sheriff's officials could be seen collecting evidence at the home.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.