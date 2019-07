Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A person was wounded in a police shooting in South Los Angeles late Friday, authorities said.

The shooting took place shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of 47th Street and Budlong Avenue, near Vermont Square Park.

Officers were heard calling for backup to help assist with a crowd at the scene.

Further details were not available.

There has been an Officer-Involved Shooting in South LA, in the area of 47th Street and Budlong Avenue. A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene and we will provide more details as they become available. pic.twitter.com/ZIp8FjPbjM — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 27, 2019

34.000636 -118.295916