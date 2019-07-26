Rich On Tech: Fitbit Knows What You Did Last Summer

A new iPhone feature that will let you fix photos after you take them; Samsung says a “fixed” Galaxy Fold smartphone will launch in September; DoorDash changes the way tips work after uproar; Nintendo has a phantom Joy-Con issue; Flighty is a flight-tracking app for travel geeks and the Costco membership card finally goes digital. Listeners ask if Fitbit is slurping up all of their data, what the best and safest email service is, a recommended app to send money and Google Assistant vs Alexa compared for smart home control.

About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech”