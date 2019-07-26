Rich On Tech: Fitbit Knows What You Did Last Summer

A new iPhone feature that will let you fix photos after you take them; Samsung says a “fixed” Galaxy Fold smartphone will launch in September; DoorDash changes the way tips work after uproar; Nintendo has a phantom Joy-Con issue; Flighty is a flight-tracking app for travel geeks and the Costco membership card finally goes digital. Listeners ask if Fitbit is slurping up all of their data, what the best and safest email service is, a recommended app to send money and Google Assistant vs Alexa compared for smart home control.
Mentioned:
Nintendo might replace your messed up Joy-Con controllers for free
Samsung says Galaxy Fold smartphone will launch in September
DoorDash changes its tipping policy
Subscribe to “Rich On Tech”: via iTunes | RSS
Rich on Twitter
Producer Meghan on Twitter
Rich on Tech Facebook Page
Rich’s Instagram
Email the show here; use the subject line “Podcast Question”
About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech”