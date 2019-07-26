× Taco Seasoning Sold at Walmart Being Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

Two brands of taco seasoning mix, one typically found at Walmart stores, are being recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and HEB Taco Seasoning Mix packages sold in stores in California and 43 other states are being recalled, the FDA said.

The company, Williams Foods LLC, issued the voluntary recall after one of its suppliers recalled a lot of cumin used in both mixes, officials said.

One of the supplier’s customers had tested a sample and found it to be “potentially contaminated with Salmonella,” according to a news release.

The recall only affects seasoning mix packages with the following expiration dates:

July 8 and 9, 2021, for Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix

July 10, 11 and 15, 2021, for HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium

The company said there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of salmonella illnesses in connection with the taco seasoning mixes.

Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the United States every year, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps during the 12 to 72 hours after infection, the CDC said.

Customers who bought the affected products were urged not eat them, and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.