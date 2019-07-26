The Perfect Summer Picnic from Pikunico

Chef Kuniko brings to life her childhood memories of picnicking with her grandmother in Japan through her first standalone passion project, Pikunico. The concept (whose name is a playful combination of “picnic” and “Kuniko”) offers housemade “karaage” (Japanese-style fried chicken), one of her favorite, guilt-free comfort foods she enjoyed growing up. Pikunico has brought the chef back to the essence of why she cooks: to make people happy. You can order online at Pinkunico.com or visit them at The Row in DTLA.

This segment aired July 26th 2019