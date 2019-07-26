Twin Babies Found Dead in Car in New York City After Father Forgot Them When He Went to Work: FDNY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Twin babies, a boy and a girl, were found dead in a car in the Bronx on Friday afternoon after their father forgot them when he went to work, according to the New York City Fire Department officials.

Officials say the infants, each 7 months old, were found in the back of the car at West Kindsbridge Road and Kingsbridge Terrace, KTLA sister station WPIX in New York City reported.

The father of the children went to work at 8 a.m. Friday and forgot the babies in the car, according to FDNY officials.

A source told WPIX that the 37-year-old man went to work at the Veterans Affairs hospital nearby. He returned to the car around 4 p.m., drove a short distance, and noticed the babies.

The father has been taken into custody, according to the Fire Department.

Neither he nor the children have been identified.