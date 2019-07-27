× 21-Year-Old Lancaster Man Killed in Angeles National Forest Crash Identified

Coroner’s officials on Saturday released the identity of a 21-year-old Lancaster man who died when his car went off the side of a mountain road in the Angeles National Forest on Friday.

Christopher Hernandez Jr. died at the scene of the crash, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s records.

He was driving a 2012 Hyundai Veloster northbound on Angeles Forest Highway, near Angeles Crest highway, about 4:10 p.m. when he lost control at a curve in the road, the California Highway Patrol said in a written statement.

The Hyundai left the road and went across a gorge before striking a mountainside, officials said.

An autopsy determined Hernandez died from “traumatic injuries” and the death was ruled accidental, coroner’s records show.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but drugs or alcohol were not initially suspected to be involved.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the CHP’s Altadena-area office at 626-296-8100.

34.270209 -118.153432