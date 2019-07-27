21-Year-Old Lancaster Man Killed in Angeles National Forest Crash Identified

Posted 5:02 PM, July 27, 2019, by
A man died when a car went over the side of a mountain road deep in the Angeles National Forest on July 26, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

A man died when a car went over the side of a mountain road deep in the Angeles National Forest on July 26, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Coroner’s officials on Saturday released the identity of a 21-year-old Lancaster man who died when his car went off the side of a mountain road in the Angeles National Forest on Friday.

Christopher Hernandez Jr. died at the scene of the crash, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s records.

He was driving a 2012 Hyundai Veloster northbound on Angeles Forest Highway, near Angeles Crest highway, about 4:10 p.m. when he lost control at a curve in the road, the California Highway Patrol said in a written statement.

The Hyundai left the road and went across a gorge before striking a mountainside, officials said.

An autopsy determined Hernandez died from “traumatic injuries” and the death was ruled accidental, coroner’s records show.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but drugs or alcohol were not initially suspected to be involved.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the CHP’s Altadena-area office at 626-296-8100.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.