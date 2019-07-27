9-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Hacienda Heights Backyard Swimming Pool

A day of family fun turned into tragedy Saturday when a 9-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in Hacienda Heights, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials first received a report of the drowning about 7:45 p.m. at a home in the 3200 block of Leticia Drive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. James Long said.

Deputies arrived to find family members already performing CPR on the child, he said. The boy was rushed to a hospital.

“Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful,’ Long said. Doctors pronounced the boy dead shortly before 9 p.m.

It initially appeared the child failed to surface after going down a water slide, the lieutenant said. The child was visiting the home with his family.

There were no indications of foul play, and the incident appeared accidental, Long said. Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation.