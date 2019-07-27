× Armed Person Suspected of Drinking in Public Wounded in Police Shooting Outside Apartment Building in South L.A.

A person suspected of drinking in public was wounded in a police shooting after he took out a handgun when police chased him into an apartment building’s courtyard in South Los Angeles Friday night, the los Angeles Police Department said.

LAPD gang enforcement officers approached a large group of people drinking in public at Vermont Square Park at about 9:42 p.m., and as they got closer, two people “who appeared to be armed” ran from the area, police said.

The suspects were only described as male and black.

Officers chased them and followed one of them into the courtyard of an apartment building in the area of 47th Street and Budlong Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South L.A., authorities said.

“The suspect then produced a handgun and an officer involved shooting occurred,” LAPD said. “The suspect was struck and was taken into custody without further incident.”

The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition, according to police. It’s unclear how many times and where he was shot.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said a handgun was found at the scene.

Officers were heard calling for backup to help assist with a crowd in the area.

Video from the scene showed small crowds of people watching as numerous police cars swarmed the residential street and helicopters circled overhead.

Officers holding batons were seen standing in a row behind the police tape that closed off the scene. Some people can be heard yelling the background.

No further details were available.

There has been an Officer-Involved Shooting in South LA, in the area of 47th Street and Budlong Avenue. A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene and we will provide more details as they become available. pic.twitter.com/ZIp8FjPbjM — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 27, 2019

33.989112 -118.291487