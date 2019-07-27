Man Suspected of Stealing Golden Retriever in San Francisco Is Arrested After Owner’s Social Media Plea Goes Viral

A San Francisco man accused of stealing a golden retriever named Lily while she was tied to a pole waiting for her owner has been arrested, a crime that sparked an extensive search after pleas by the dog’s owner on social media went viral.
Le Van Loc, 53, was stopped by officers Tuesday at Sacramento and Octavia streets near Lafayette Park when they thought they recognized him as a suspect in a vandalism case, San Francisco police said.
The officers determined there wasn’t enough evidence to connect Loc to that crime, but they arrested him on an outstanding theft warrant, police said.
Lily had been stolen a week before as she waited for her owner in the 1700 block of Post Street, police said. Video footage shows a man crouching and clapping to get the dog’s attention.
FOUND – saved by Alexandra, Lilys guardian angel who found her running around in a panic around Tenderloin wearing a travel pillow around her neck. She took Lily home and posted on FB to try to find her owner, took wonderful care of her and was found tonight when they ran into a police officer that we met while he was off duty playing fetch with his dog, at the park we were searching for Lily today. Weird and beautiful coincidences…. someone is looking out for us. SHE’S HOME!!!!!!