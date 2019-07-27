Breaking: Off-Duty LAPD Officer Killed in Eastside Shooting; 2nd Victim Hospitalized

Posted 6:18 AM, July 27, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:47AM, July 27, 2019
The Los Angeles police officers respond to a shooting in the Eastside that left a fellow officer dead on July 27, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was killed in a shooting in the Eastside early Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Police Department, a civilian flagged down and alerted an LAPD motorcycle officer about a shooting near Avenue 26 and Figueroa Street, in the area of Lincoln Heights and Cypress, just before 1 a.m.

The officer discovered two victims, one of them an off-duty LAPD officer. That officer has been pronounced dead, the agency said. The other victim was hospitalized and is currently undergoing treatment.

“We are not revealing the identity of our employee until we are able to notify his family members,” LAPD said in a tweet just before 6 a.m.

