Reseda Man Shot to Death on Bus Amid San Fernando Killing Spree Identified, Mourned

Officials on Saturday released the identity of the last of four people killed during an alleged San Fernando Valley shooting spree earlier this week that left three other people dead and two more wounded.

Detwonia Lamond Harris, 55, of Reseda died after he was shot shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday while riding as a passenger on an Orange Line bus at Woodley Avenue and Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials.

"I'm at a loss for words," friend Chris Butler said during a candlelight vigil on Saturday night. "I can't hardly believe it, that just randomly some guy decided to take my friends life."

Loved ones said Harris left behind a young son.

"He's a really good guy, and it was a senseless crime," friend Natalie Mason said.

The suspected killer, 26-year-old Gerrry Dean Zargoza of Canoga Park, is accused of fatally shooting his father and brother, as well as wounding his mother, during the early-morning hours at the family's home, police said.

Coroner's officials identified the suspect's slain relatives as Carlos I. Zaragoza, 56, and Carlos Pierre Zaragoza, 33.

Zaragoza then allegedly shot a woman to death and wounded a man as they were working at a North Hollywood gas station, according to investigators.

The slain woman was identified as 45-year-old Azucena Lepe, a mother of four. Her brother, Cuco Lepe, told KTLA that Gerry Zargoza had been "obsessed" with the woman and had harassed her for over a year, though the two were never involved in a relationship.

The alleged one-man crime wave continued when Zaragoza tried, but failed, to rob a man outside a bank branch in Canoga Park, LAPD officials said.

The gunman then turned up on the Orange Line bus, where he fatally shot Harris, authorities said. No motive for the string of shootings has been released.

Police took the suspect into custody with the use of a Taser about an hour and a half later as he walked down the street nearby. He was arrested a little more than 12 hours after the spate of bloodshed began.

Zaragoza was being held without bail pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, records show.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the surviving members of the Zaragoza family had raised more than $50,000 Saturday.