Russi Taylor, Who Voiced Disney’s Minnie Mouse, Dies at 75

Posted 4:04 PM, July 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:09PM, July 27, 2019
Voice actress Russi Taylor, who has voiced Minnie Mouse since 1986, poses with Minnie Mouse during a star ceremony in celebration of the 90th anniversary of Disney's Minnie Mouse at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Russi Taylor, who voiced Disney’s  Minnie Mouse, has died, according to a statement from Disney CEO Bob Iger. She was 75.

“Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor,” Iger said.

The actress is best known as the official voice of Minnie Mouse after nabbing the coveted role in 1986. She has also appeared in hundreds of Disney television shows, animations, films and theme park experiences, according to Variety.

“We’re so grateful for Russi’s talent as well as the tremendous spirit and joy she brought to everything she did,” Iger said. “Russi will be sorely missed and our hearts go out to her family and friends.”

