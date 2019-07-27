Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 27th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is THE LAST SATURDAY OF JULY! WOW! WHERE DID THE MONTH GO??? We’ll there are plenty of places to go on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Take a look at the report and this list. There are A LOT OF SUGGESTIONS!!! Enjoy! 😊

-0-0-0-

The World of Da Vinci

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

reaganfoundation.org

The World of da Vinci features 2 rare folios of the authentic, 500-year-old Codex Atlanticus. This remarkable exhibition also features over three-dozen reconstructions of Leonardo da Vinci’s fantastic machines, including over a dozen that are built life size including his Mechanical Lion, Mechanical Bat and Great Kite. The Reagan Library is also showcasing the worldwide premiere of da Vinci’s Double Continuous Organ, which is one of his most functional projects!

The two authentic folios on display, known as 710 and 897, are shown alongside their real life, reconstructed counterparts (The Flying Bicycle, Flying Tandem and Mazzocchio) and allow you to explore the true artistry and virtuoso of da Vinci.

-0-

Kitten Super Bloom

$20 Cat & Kitten Adoption Fees

spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village

7700 E. Spring Street

Long Beach

562-216-2542

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center

12910 Yukon Avenue

Hawthorne

310-676-1149

There’s a KITTEN SUPER BLOOM at the SPCALA. That means there are hundreds of kittens needing a forever home. Now until September 1st, all cats and kittens are available at the special reduced rate of only $20.00.

Adopt a cat or kitten at all spcaLA pet adoption centers and Long Beach Animal Care Services.

Adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age appropriate vaccines, and certificate for free health exams.

This adoption special is only for qualified adopters.

View adoptable pets and adoption facts at spcaLA.com

-0-

Closing Soon!

Soul of Nation: Art in the Age of Black 1963-1983

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

“Soul of a Nation”: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963 – 1983 is closing soon. The Broad Museum exhibition in downtown Los Angeles features the artistic contributions of Black artists beginning in 1963, during the Black Power movement.

This landmark exhibition features the work of more than 60 influential artists who changed the face of art in America.

By the way, there are free school visits for students grades 6 – through – 12. For information, check the website: http://www.thebroad.org.

-0-

24th Annual Central Avenue Jazz Festival Los Angeles

4301 South Central Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.centralavejazzfest.com

Admission is free to the 24th Annual Central Avenue Jazz Festival on historic Central Avenue. This event pays tribute to Jazz legends who performed here “back in the day!” Jazz greats such as Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Charles Mingus, Ella Fitzgerald and more. One of the last few genuine jazz celebrations left in the Southern California region now spotlights the new emerging artists. There are live Jazz performances on 3 stages, in addition to the neighborhood’s historical Dunbar Hotel.

-0-

Oxnard Salsa Festival

Plaza Park

471 South B Street

Downtown Oxnard

OxnardSalsaFestival.com

There’s spicy music and spicy food in Oxnard at the annual Oxnard Salsa Festival. Six hot bands are on the music schedule in addition to Salsa dance lessons, a Salsa Tasting Tent, as well as Salsa crafts.

-0-

Free Admission!

6th Annual Vegan Faire

“We Are the World”

201 Center Street Promenade

Anaheim

http://www.VeganFaire.com

If you want to try something different, there the 6th Annual Vegan Faire in Anaheim. Here you will find what is described as a full spectrum of healthy lifestyle food, goods, and services.

-0-

LAX One Year Anniversary Open House

Bob Hope USO

Theme Building at LAX

201 World Way

Los Angeles

BobHopeUSO.org

The Bob Hope USO inside the iconic LAX Theme Building celebrates its one year anniversary serving the needs of thousands service members and their families. This has been made possible by public and private donations since the Bob Hope USO does not receive federal funding. To learn how to continue the tradition started by legendary entertainer Bob Hope, visit the website: Bobhopeuso.org

-0-

“The Father of the Corvette” Zora Duntov Tribute

West Coast Unveiling of the New Corvette C-8

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersentickets.org

Zora Arkus-Duntov is considered the “Father of the Corvette!” He was a member of the influential Chevrolet engineering team responsible for transforming the Corvette from a cruising car to a fearsome sports car with powerful engines beginning in 1955.

The Petersen Automotive Museum celebrates the “Father of the Corvette” with the West coast unveiling of the brand new Corvette C8 at a special weekend celebration. For ticket information, check the petersen.org website.

-0-

Orange County Fair

Acres of Fun

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

The Orange County Fair is happening in Costa Mesa. We’re invited to have “Acres of Fun” at this Summer’s event now thru Sunday, August 11th, 2019

-0-

Plastic Free July!

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

plasticfree.ecochallenge.org

http://www.plasticfreejuly.org

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

By the way, the Aquarium of the Pacific and Pacific Vision reminds us its PLASTIC FREE JULY. CHOOSE TO REFUSE SINGLE USE PLASTIC.

The Aquarium has produced this special Instagram video featuring “Captain Quinn” and “Seymour Shark” providing specific information and guidance.: https://www.instagram.com/p/BzYU4amA41g/?igshid=1cmv8ddotsgm7

For more information about the PLASTIC FREE JULY social media campaign, Captain Quinn and Seymour Shark say we should visit the plasticfree.ecochallenge.org website.

-0-0-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-