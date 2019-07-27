Woman Detained in Downtown L.A. After Leading Police on Pursuit in Stolen Uber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was taken into custody in downtown Los Angeles after she led police on a pursuit in a stolen Uber car early Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's West Hollywood Station.

The dangerous pursuit started at about 1:05 a.m. in West Hollywood and ended in downtown L.A., authorities said.

The woman crashed the stolen car into another vehicle before coming to a stop in the drive through of a fast food restaurant in the area of Adams Street and Figueroa Boulevard, according to the station.

Video showed deputies handcuffing and tying up the woman's legs as she lay on the ground outside a Popeye's restaurant.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene to check her for injuries but she did not appear to be hurt.

Authorities did not identify the woman and it's unclear how and where the vehicle was stolen from.

No further details were immediately available.