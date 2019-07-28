4 Arrested After Officers in San Fernando Are ‘Attacked’ — One of Them Struck With Bottle: Police

Officers responding to a noise call at a San Fernando home were “attacked” early Sunday, leading to four arrests, police said.

Four officers came across a crowd of about 30 people when they responded for a third time to a home in 700 block of Fourth Street shortly before 2 a.m., according to a news release from the San Fernando Police Department.

They told the crowd to disperse but police say a man threw a bottle at one of the officers, hitting him in the upper body.

When the officers tried making an arrest, “they were attacked by multiple individuals in the crowd,” the news release states.

The officers then called for help and units from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Unified School District Police responded to the scene.

Four people who were arrested and the four San Fernando police officers who initially responded were all taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police described the injuries suffered by the officers as moderate while no details were given about the conditions of the others wounded.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Fernando Police Detective Jorge Cervantes at 818-898-1286 or 818-403-7545.