Brush Fire Burns Through 50 Acres in Chino Hills

A brush fire burned through about 50 acres Sunday afternoon as firefighters continued working to extinguish the blaze, authorities said.

Located near Falling Star Lane and Chino Hills Parkway, the “Star Fire” was described by the Chino Valley Independent Fire District as being 0 percent contained at 2:10 p.m.

Billows of black smoke were seen rising from flames burning through shrubbery near some homes in the area.

1:16 PM PDT 7/28/19 by CVFD

FALLING STAR LN & CHINO HILLS PKWY, CHINO HILLS, CA pic.twitter.com/URA7jBAdMb — Cynthia Moran 🇺🇸 (@councilchick) July 28, 2019

Los Angeles County firefighters and officials from Cal Fire also responded to the scene as authorities warned people to avoid the area.