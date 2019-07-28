Driver Dead After Vehicle Splits Into 3 in Crash Outside Whittier Chapel

A vehicle slammed into a pole outside a Whittier church early Sunday, breaking into pieces and leaving the driver dead, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a crash outside Praise Chapel Whittier at around 12:50 a.m., according to Whittier police. They arrived at the scene to find a vehicle split into at least three pieces with its solo occupant partially ejected from the car, the agency said.

Paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. Authorities have not identified the victim, who's only described as a man. No other injuries were reported.

Police shut down the street near where the incident happened but later reopened it.

Officials provided no further details, including what might have caused the incident.

KTLA's Derrick Clemons contributed to this report. 

