‘He Was Just Trying to Do the Right Thing’: LAPD Officer Juan Diaz Remembered After Deadly Lincoln Heights Shooting

Growing up surrounded by gang activity on the Eastside, Juan Diaz became a Los Angeles police officer remembered as a kind-hearted man who loved his job and always made people smile.

"He grew up in a gang-infested neighborhood and he still managed to be a good man," LAPD Officer Manuel Hernandez said at a Saturday evening vigil attended by dozens of Diaz's former LAPD academy classmates, childhood friends, former high school teachers and family members hours after his death. He was 24 years old, with two years of experience in the force.

"He didn’t join a gang," Hernandez told the mournful crowd. "He didn’t get in trouble. That’s because of his family, his parents. And he had no excuses. He showed up everyday ready to work."

Hernandez said he watched Diaz grow up in the academy.

"I had no doubt that he was going to be a great police officer," he said.

Diaz was gunned down at a taco stand in Lincoln Heights not far from his home in the early hours of Saturday, law enforcement sources said. A tagger he had approached stopped what he was doing and left only to return with a group and shoot him, according to authorities.

As of Sunday, authorities have not announced an arrest in his death. Investigators believe his killer was a member of the Avenues gang.

"He was just trying to do the right thing," said one of his academy classmates at Saturday's vigil.

His sisters, wearing Dodgers shirts, a nod to their brother's favorite team, tearfully addressed his friends and colleagues.

"We have a mom, a dad, broken. Can’t even come because of how broken they are," Anahi Diaz said.

She remembered her brother's passion in becoming an officer.

"He wasn’t good at school. It wasn’t for him. My mom would be like, 'Juanito I never see you read a book. Come on, get it together,'" she said. "We finally saw him open a book and actually devoted to something when he was in the academy."

Diaz's other sister emphasized the risks taken everyday by police officers, and condemned the violence that took her brother's life.

"Come on guys, we’re better than this," she said. "We’re better than the evil and the cruelty that’s out there in this world. We owe it to one another."